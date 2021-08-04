New phone app connects you to the nearest Washington winery

by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — A new phone app makes finding the nearest winery easier than ever.

Map My WA Wine is available on both iPhone and Android devices, and helps wine lovers search hundreds of Washington wineries, tasting rooms and vineyards.

Planning a trip? You can use the app to create and share itineraries, see what events are happening and search for wineries that are pet-friendly, have live music, serve food and more.

“Map My WA Wine will enhance the way consumers discover, explore and experience Washington Wine,” said Steve Warner, President of the Washington State Wine Commission. “It’s now easier than ever to plan your first time or return to Washington wine country.”

In conjunction with the app, the Washington State Wine Commission also launched a new website that features a full vineyard directory, interactive touring information, a deep dive on the state’s regions and terroir, as well as stories highlighting the people behind the bottle.

“Washington is home to an incredibly exciting and dynamic wine industry, so it’s time we have a digital home to match,” Warner said. “Our new website and map app will allow better access in different ways to our world-class wine region.”

People who download the new Map My WA Wine app through the end of the year will be entered to wine a weekend getaway for two.

And in case you didn’t know, August in Washington Wine Month, so drink up!

