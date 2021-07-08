New online portal allows WSU students to upload proof of vaccination, exemptions

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University students can now submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination through an online portal.

Earlier this year, the university announced that COVID vaccinations would be required for students to return to campus, though there were cases for approved exemptions.

Students can upload a copy of their vaccination information through the Cougar Health Services Patient Portal. The portal is currently only available to students on the Pullman campus, but it will be rolled out for other campuses in the coming weeks.

Students living in university-owned housing must submit documentation by August 6. All students must provide proof of vaccination or their exemption by November 1.

Those who do not update their vaccination status will not be able to register for spring 2022 classes.

RELATED: WSU to require students, employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

READ: Gonzaga University now requiring students to get vaccinated by fall semester

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.