New novel from Spokane author Jess Walter being released later this month

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane author Jess Walter teased his new book on Twitter Monday morning.

The Cold Millions is set to come later this month and is already receiving rave reviews.

The Washington Post called the novel “another triumph” for Walter and Esquire called the story his “most ambitious work yet.”

Walter is known to incorporate the Inland Northwest into his stories and his new novel is no different. The Cold Millions starts in Peaceful Valley in 1909.

My new novel comes out Oct. 27 from @harperbooks and it goes a little like this … https://t.co/tHtDSrHWNN — Jess Walter (@1JessWalter) October 5, 2020

“The book mixes fiction and history in a way that’s almost impressionistic, blending past events with present concerns,” Walter said.

The new novel is already available for pre-order and will be hitting shelves on October 27.

