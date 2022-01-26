New North Carolina-style BBQ restaurant opening on the South Hill

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – BBQ lovers who live on the South Hill are in for a special treat.

A new restaurant serving up North Carolina-style BBQ will soon open in the former Thai Bamboo space on 29th Ave.

Betty Jean’s BBQ has been operating at a location at Fairchild Air Force Base and offering catering. But now, folks who don’t have access to the base will be able to enjoy ribs, pulled pork and the fixings.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but the restaurant will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

