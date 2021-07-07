New mural proposed for Franklin Park basketball court

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new mural may be coming to the basketball court at Franklin Park.

The mural, designed by native artist Ruben Marcilla, was funded and proposed by Spokane Arts, the Spokane Tribe, Hooptown USA and Spokane Indians baseball club. The design celebrates the people and culture of the Spokane Tribe.

The design was presented to the Spokane Arts Commission in May, and they voted to support the project.

This redesigned court would also come with an interpretive sign nearby to explain the significance of the images in the mural

The design features the word ‘Sp’q’n’i,’ Salish for ‘Spokane,’ as well as the Spokane River, red band trout, hand drums and other symbols.

Marcilla will install the mural, with financial support from the Spokane Tribe and Spokane Indians baseball club. Spokane Arts is facilitating the project, arranging a court mural specialist to help Marcilla work with the medium. Resurfacing, painting, supplies and labor will be facilitated by Hooptown USA.

