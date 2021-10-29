New MultiCare pharmacy to offer patients prescription pick-up during visits

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare is set to open a new full-service pharmacy at the clinic’s Rockwood location.

MultiCare Rockwood Pharmacy will open on Monday.

The pharmacy will feature “Meds to Beds,” a new service that will provide bedside pharmacy delivery prior to a patient’s discharge from MultiCare Deaconess or MultiCare Valley hospitals.

The pharmacy will allow patients to be able to pick up prescriptions at the time they receive care, including specialty and chemotherapy medication.

Additionally, mail and same-day prescription delivery will be available to all patients.

Same-day delivery will include a $10 service fee.

The pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be closed from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.

It will be located at 400 East 5th Ave.

