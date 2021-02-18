New Mediterranean restaurant to open in place of The Wandering Table in Kendall Yards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your Spokane dining options are about to expand.

A new Mediterranean restaurant will soon open its doors in Kendall Yards. Renovations are currently underway at Baba. When it opens this coming Tuesday, you’ll find the restaurant in the same spot where The Wandering Table once operated.

Chef Adam Hegsted announced the temporary closure of the popular restaurant back in December, highlighting the need to adapt through COVID restrictions.

“As more and more great restaurants continue to open and operate, we have decided that our time to refocus our energies into something new is now,” Hegsted said at the time.

Hegsted’s Eat Good Group will continue to operate Baba. You can keep tabs on construction updates and menu information by visiting Baba Restaurant’s Facebook page.

