New medical designations can be added to Washington I.D. cards

Washington State Department of Licensing ID Credit: Washington State Department of Licensing

OLYMPIA, Wash.– You can now add up to three symbols to your driver’s license or I.D. card to help communicate medical conditions or medical disabilities you have during an emergency.

The designations show that you have a medical condition, developmental disability, or are deaf or hard of hearing.

You can get the destination added to your I.D. by letting the licensing center know about your conditions. You don’t need to show proof.

The voluntary designations could help first responders communicate with you if there’s an emergency.

If you don’t want the symbol on your I.D. but still want the information to be accessible you can do that by letting the Department of Licensing know. Law enforcement will be able to access the system and see the designations.

Adding the designations to your I.D. will not cost anything. You can replace your I.D. card to add the designation for free. You can find more information on how to do that online.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.