New machine aims to help with trash clean-up along I-90

by Will Wixey

Credit: Idaho Department of Transportation

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A new machine coming soon will help clean up I-90.

The Coeur d’Alene Transportation Department announced the use of a new machine that will pick up trash along the I-90 freeway from Washington to Coeur d’Alene.

The machine is a tractor-like vehicle that uses metal teeth to comb through the grass and reveal garbage. It requires two operators: one to drive the machine and another to haul the trash away.

“Now that the snow has melted, everyone can see the ugly truth about how much garbage has been piling up all winter,” said Operations Engineer Jerry Wilson. “This year, we have already started our cleanup efforts and will use a new machine, once conditions allow, to do it more efficiently.” The department invested in the machine to speed up the collection process. “To do one mile by hand, it takes five operators working together for eight hours,” Wilson said. “With the machine, we can cut that down to two people working five hours and still cover the same distance.” In 2021, volunteers in North Idaho picked up 4,171 bags of litter or about 72.8 tons – enough to fill 18 garbage trucks. “There’s always a lag time between when the snow melts and the trash gets picked up, but once the median gets less muddy, and we have the dump truck ready to go, you’ll see us out there using the new equipment,” Wilson said. READ: Eastbound I-90 lanes near Liberty Lake back open

