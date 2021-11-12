New Liberty Park Library now open
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Liberty Park Library is open!
It replaced the East Side Library and is located in the East Central neighborhood, just south of I-90.
The library boasts free meeting spaces, a children’s playspace, a curated art collection and a quiet reading room.
The opening comes on the same day the South Hill library closed for renovations. It all stems from a 2018 bond that approved $77 million to go toward remodeling four existing libraries, as well as building three new libraries.
The Spokane Public Library recently opened the new and improved Shadle Park Library and a brand new building call the Hive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newly renovated Shadle Park Libary opens Wednesday
RELATED: The Hive is finally open! Spokane’s newest community space to learn, grow and explore is ready for the community
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.