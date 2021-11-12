New Liberty Park Library now open

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Liberty Park Library is open!

It replaced the East Side Library and is located in the East Central neighborhood, just south of I-90.

The library boasts free meeting spaces, a children’s playspace, a curated art collection and a quiet reading room.

The opening comes on the same day the South Hill library closed for renovations. It all stems from a 2018 bond that approved $77 million to go toward remodeling four existing libraries, as well as building three new libraries.

The Spokane Public Library recently opened the new and improved Shadle Park Library and a brand new building call the Hive.

