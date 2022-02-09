New law extends better health insurance benefits to Idaho teachers, but some say it’s not enough

by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho – Governor Brad Little was in Post Falls on Wednesday to show appreciation for teachers as he signed the “Leading Idaho” bill.

House Bill 443 seeks to extend better health insurance benefits to Idaho teachers by giving them the opportunity to be on a state-funded health insurance plan.

The bill creates a fund for school districts that voluntarily choose to join the state’s health plan, and it puts Idaho on a path to increase the state’s ongoing contribution for teacher health insurance premiums by approximately $4,000 per teacher.

Little believes this will ensure school districts have the resources necessary to expand family coverage and lower out-of-pocket costs for teachers.

The Leading Idaho bill also includes up to a 10 percent bump in pay and $1,000 bonuses.

In Post Falls, Little said the bill will help keep Idaho teachers in the Gem State rather than going to another state.

Coeur d’Alene Education Association President Aaron Hayes is cautiously optimistic, saying the pay disparity is great. For some teachers, they could make as much as $20,000 more in Washington than Idaho.

Hayes feels that the bill is a good first step, but believes more needs to be done for Idaho’s education system.

