New Kootenai Co. Sheriff Bob Norris sworn in

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office







KOOTENAI CO., Idaho –Kootenai County’s new sheriff was sworn in on Friday.

Voters elected Bob Norris, a Republican, to the role during the November election, in which we won with 68 percent of the vote.

Norris has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years and has most recently worked with the LA County Sheriff’s Office.

He is stepping into the role as former sheriff Ben Wolfinger begins his retirement. Wolfinger served his last day with the Sheriff’s Office earlier this week after more than 37 years with the department.

RELATED: After 37 years of service, Kootenai Co Sheriff Ben Wolfinger says goodbye