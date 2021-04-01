New Joya facility to provide more assistance for families

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — For 60 years, Joya has been providing assistance to families with children who have disabilities out of their offices in the Shadle neighborhood.

Now, the organization has broke ground on a new facility in the University District. Their hope is they are able to provide more services to even more families.

Mike and Nicole Ritchie’s daughter Nova was born without a left hand and is missing 15% of her brain. It was at just six weeks old they went to Joya to help in her development, which they viewed as critical at an early stage.

“She just started with physical therapy and the therapist came out to our house and it was a lot of stretching,” said Nicole.

Mike and Nicole credit Joya for equipping them as parents to help and advocate for her.

“So instead of just basic play time, lets convert that to almost like a mini therapy session; you integrate therapy into everything — playing, eating, everything we do, even going for a walk, there’s some things they’ve taught us to do” they said.

Now this new Joya facility will be able to help even more children like Nova. A crowd of around 200 people showed up to the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, showing the deep impact the organization has on the community.

“My dream for this building is when you walk through the doors, you feel the joy and energy as we are all learning together in this beautiful new space,” said Ginette Kerkering, a physical therapist with Joya.

It is physical therapists like Kerkering who helped in Nova’s development. Even something as simple like rolling over was accomplished by working with students from Eastern Washington University.

“So just the extra attention when they’re learning, she met this huge milestone that we weren’t sure if she was ever going to meet,” said Nicole.

Even though Nova will be aged out by the time this new facility is completed sometime next year, Mike and Nicole will be working closely with the organization to make sure they take the proper steps in Nova’s development.

