New indoor playground opening at Spokane Valley Mall on Friday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new indoor playground will soon open in the Spokane Valley Mall and you are invited to celebrate!

“We Play” is a two-level, 5,489-square-foot structure made for kids ages 2-12. There is also a designated toddler area for kids up to 3 years old.

Kids will be able to enjoy a ninja warrior course, a small climbing wall, sensory boards, slides, swings and other activities intended to help with a child’s development.

The new playground is set to open on Friday and there will be giveaways all weekend long to celebrate. On Friday, families can enter to win free passes. On Saturday, there will be a Toyota Venza raffle ticket drawing every hour with funds supporting the Ronald McDonald House. On Sunday, there will be “Play Hard” birthday party package giveaways.

Pricing for up to two hours of play is as follows:

Under 6 months: free

Weekday, 6 months to 2 years : $11.95

Weekday, 3 years and up: $13.95

Weekends, 6 months to 2 years: $15.95

Weekends, 3 years and up: $17.95

Families with 3 or more children receive 15 percent off admission

One free adult with each paid child, $7 for each additional adult

Yearly passes are also available.

Learn more at WePlaySpokane.com.

