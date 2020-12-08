New housing units constructed as Airway Heights Corrections Center sees huge spike in COVID cases

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Department of Corrections is constructing new housing units at the Airway Heights Corrections Center in the hopes of slowing down a major surge in COVID-19 cases inside the prison.

Last week, a DOC dashboard showed 71 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. As of Monday afternoon, that number was up to 541.

The DOC says two temporary alternate housing structures were being built near the education building, which is where Regional Care Facility beds are housed. The RCF was created to treat patients with COVID-19 from Airway Heights and other nearby prisons.

RELATED: ‘The reality of COVID is here’: Coronavirus outbreak reported at Airway Heights Corrections Center

The structures will house eight or nine COVID-19 patients per building.

According to an internal memo posted on the DOC website, the first confirmed case at the prison was on November 29th. Since then, more cases were identified DOC ordered that all the inmates be tested for COVID-19.

Monday afternoon, a DOC spokesperson told 4 News Now the huge jump in confirmed cases was due, in part, to those test results coming in.

DOC has since restricted movement in all of the living units within the prison.

COVID-19 in prisons and jails has been a concern of health officials since the beginning of the pandemic. Just last week, Spokane County reported its first cases at the downtown jail and Geiger Corrections Center.

PAST COVERAGE: COVID outbreak grows at Geiger Corrections Center

You can read more about DOC protocol and how the agency is handling COVID in state prisons at this link.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.