New hotline helps Spokane area veterans get vaccine appointments

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new hotline is helping veterans in the greater Spokane area get COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

All local Veterans Affairs-enrolled veterans are now eligible at the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Those looking to get a vaccine can call 509-434-7957 to talk directly with a VA representative to get an appointment. The hotline will be open for two weeks, every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has provided Moderna vaccines for the VA Medical Center in Spokane. Upon receiving the first dose, patients will automatically be scheduled for their second dose, approximately 28 days later.

