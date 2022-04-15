New homes planned for site of former golf course south of Spokane

by Melissa Luck

The city of Spokane has cleared the way for a new housing development on the site of a former par 3 golf course

SPOKANE, Wash – Fairways and a pond on the old Eagle Ridge short course will be replaced with new homes in the coming years.

Developer George Paras received approval from the city hearing examiner this week to develop The Greens at Meadowlane.

The property just off of Highway 195, south of Spokane will feature 32 single-family lots on just under six acres.

As part of the approval process, the city looked at any potential environmental and traffic concerns this development could bring.

The city determined there are no concerns about public safety and water supply due to the project.

Some neighbors also raised concerns about traffic in the area, citing unsafe access to 195. They even called for a moratorium on new buildings in the area until those concerns are addressed.

The city and the Washington Department of Transportation did not disagree with the concerns, but the hearing examiner’s office said it does not have the authority to enact such a measure.

The city is requiring Paras to contribute to the construction of a J-turn improvement at the site and also to contribute to a project that will mitigate traffic concerns on the nearby on-ramp to Interstate 90.

It’s not clear yet when the project will begin.

You can read more about it at this link.



