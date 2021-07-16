New homeless shelter for infants opens in Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Family Promise of Spokane announced the opening of a new homeless shelter for infants Friday.

Family Promise of Spokane is a community-based nonprofit that has been helping Inland Northwest families escape homelessness since 1997.

“Children under 1 year old are the largest single age group served in the Family Promise Emergency Family Shelter,” Family Promise Executive Director Joe Ader said. “The Family Infant House provides more health and safety than a mass shelter environment and also provides the opportunities for families to receive the support they need to get onto their feet and into housing of their own.”

Donors critical to the launch of the project include Premera Blue Cross, Providence Health Care and the Women Helping Women Fund, according to Family Promise.

Family Infant House will be located at 227 E Mission Ave. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday at noon. The public is welcome to attend.

