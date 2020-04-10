New helpline connects Spokane Co. small business, individuals with financial resources

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has partnered with the Spokane Public Library to provide a financial helpline for all businesses and individuals county-wide trying to access COVID-19 financial recovery programs.

Library staff will operate as “resource navigators” to take calls and work one-on-one with callers to connect them with local, regional, state and federal resources for assistance.

“There is a mountain of information available and it is overwhelming. We have a great opportunity to provide a tool to point people in the right direction to get the process started,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward.

“Libraries and librarians are, at our core, a source of reliable information. We’re pleased to contribute to our region’s long-term economic recovery by connecting citizens with available resources,” SPL Executive Director Andrew Chanse said.

“We saw from the beginning that we need live people to navigate people to the right assistance for them,” City Council President Breean Beggs said. “I am impressed with the creativity and adjustment of resources to put this tool together for our region.”

Those looking to take advantage of the hotline can call 509-625-6650 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

