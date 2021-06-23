New Gorge Amphitheatre documentary to be screened in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new documentary about the rich history of the Gorge Ampitheatre will hit theaters nationwide for one night only in July.

“Enormous: The Gorge Story” was scheduled to be screened last year, but COVID safety restrictions put plans on hold. In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to the Gorge, the film will now be screened on July 21, with additional screenings in select locations.

AMC River Park Square in Spokane and Regal in Spokane Valley will be showing the documentary. North Idaho moviegoers can catch the film at Riverstone STM in Coeur d’Alene.

The documentary tells the story of the Gorge through the eyes of some of the biggest artists who have graced the iconic amphitheater’s stage. According to its filmmakers, “Enormous: The Gorge Story” details how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans, and the world’s biggest musicians.

Tickets can be purchased here.

