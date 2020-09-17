New flight-themed roller coaster coming to Silverwood in 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Silverwood

ATHOL, Idaho — A new ride is set to take flight at Silverwood in 2021.

For the first time in 10 years, the theme park is adding a new roller coaster: the Stunt Pilot.

The roller coaster will climb over 105 feet in the air and will take riders down a near-vertical dive with hairpin turns, aerobatic maneuvers and three inversions as it speeds through heart-stopping obstacles.

“The inspiration behind this new coaster comes from the beloved air shows that dominated the skies in the park’s early beginnings,” a release from the theme park said. “On June 20, 1988 guests from all around lined up to experience the train ride, pony rides, and the aircraft museum. In the first year of operation, there were about 110,000 visitors!”

One of the earliest features at Silverwood was the air show.

“This is the iconic memory of early visitors to the park, and many guests have asked to bring this show back,” the release said.

The new coaster will be ready for riders next summer. In the meantime, take a look:

RELATED: Sorry ghosts and goblins! There will be no Scarywood this year

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.