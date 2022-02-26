New drive-up COVID-19 testing site replacing Spokane County Fair and Expo site

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. – The COVID-19 testing site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is closing with a new one taking its place.

The Expo Center testing site in Spokane Valley will close on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

A drive-up testing site will be taking its place, located at 13414 E. Sprague Avenue. That site is scheduled to open Monday, March 7. It will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The site will conduct PCR lab-based testing for those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms. Appointments are recommended, but not required.

SRHD’s Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said testing is an important element in the three-prong approach to decreasing local transmission rates.

“Testing, along with vaccines and public health measures, will continue to play a critical role as we go forward,” said Velázquez. “COVID-19 transmission is currently on the decline, but we must remain diligent in our mitigation efforts to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and mortality.”

