New drive-thru COVID testing site opening Sunday at the Spokane Arena

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Spokane County, CHAS Health is preparing to operate a new drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Arena.

The plan has been in the works for a couple of weeks.

Right now, Spokane is averaging at or near 300 new cases per day. Health experts predict that number could go even higher in the weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Spokane County had a large testing site early in the pandemic at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. It closed down in June.

The CHAS centralized testing site opens Sunday and will provide testing for people who have COVID symptoms or have had direct exposure to COVID. Testing will also be provided for nursing home employees.

“As testing demands grow due to increasing COVID rates in the area, patients should be prepared for longer than usual wait times at testing locations,” CHAS said in a news release Friday. “Staff will be working as quickly as possible, but wait times could be as long as 2-3 hours depending on the day or time.”

People wanting to be tested at the Spokane Arena Centralized Testing Location can notify CHAS Health what time they plan to arrive and begin their registration paperwork online before they leave home. This will help registration when they arrive at the Arena to go more quickly.

Test results can be expected between one and three days after testing.

The arena site will be open from 9am-3pm.

For other CHAS testing sites and information visit this website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.