New downtown Spokane police precinct to open this week

The former Umpqua Bank building will be the new downtown Spokane Police precinct. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Spokane’s new downtown police precinct opens this week, it will be the first time in five years that officers are stationed in the downtown core.

The new precinct at Riverside Ave and Wall St will have space for up to 35 officers. The soon-to-be former precinct was inside the Intermodel Center near 1st Ave and Bernard St.

The city set aside $295,000 to fund the new location, which has been divided up between IT, infrastrucutre and furnishings. The money dedicated to the department was funded by the city and at no additional cost to taxpayers. Earlier this year, City Spokesman Brian Coddington said any gap will be filled from salary savings or the city’s general fund.

When Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the location of the new precinct, she also announced the city signed a 10-year deal and will pay $12,979 a month for the space.

The department hopes the change will not only make downtown safer, but help officers become more involved with the community.

