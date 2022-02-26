New dog park coming to South Hill in 2023 as unofficial park gets replaced

by Will Wixey

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The unofficial dog park on the South Hill is going away, but the city is now looking to add a new one.

The unofficial “South Hill Dog Park” is getting replaced by a new Spokane Public Schools middle school. The site on E. 65th Ave was previously a buffer zone for the closed Southside Landfill.

The city realizes the need to improve dog parks citywide, along with adding one on the South Hill. Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a dog park study, expected to be finished by October.

The study will look for new locations on the South Hill and other suitable areas throughout Spokane. They will also gather feedback from the community. Spokane Parks and Rec says the plan for a new dog park is set for completion in June.

Spokane Public Schools will help fund the new dog park and will set up a temporary one nearby.

The official dog park is anticipated for completion in April 2023, before the opening of the new middle school.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Public Schools, pet owners decide on temporary South Hill dog park

READ: Centennial Trail pedestrian bridge to get complete makeover

READ: Old Hillyard library could be home to MultiCare’s new behavioral health clinic

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.