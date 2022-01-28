New COVID testing sites up and running in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — There are two new testing sites now open in Spokane County for anyone needing a COVID test.

The first site opened Thursday on the Mead School District Campus. Another location opened Friday in the CHAS Health Denny Murphy Clinic parking lot in downtown Spokane.

Both of these will be run by the COVID-19 start-up Curative.

Mead – Union Stadium

12509 N. Market St., Mead, WA 99021

Wednesday-Friday, 4 – 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Make an appointment here.

Downtown Spokane – CHAS Health Denny Murphy parking lot

1001 W. Second Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a walk-up clinic only. You can park on the street or at public parking nearby if you’re driving here.

Make an appointment here.

The Spokane Regional Health District is confident that these new COVID testing locations will help with the demand for testing that has exceeded the county’s supply.

Just like with the two Discovery Health testing locations at Spokane Falls Community College and the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID.

Public health nurse for Spokane Regional Health District Kira Lewis says people who are sick and symptomatic should take advantage of at-home testing kits, but especially the more accurate PCR tests that are now more readily available.

“You can have COVID and if you test very early on in your infection it still might not be detected, so both these tests and antigen tests are still really useful tools,” said Lewis.

At the new testing kiosks, you will be asked for insurance information, but it’s not necessary for you to get tested. You’ll also be asked to administer the test yourself.

Once you’re done, you’ll seal it in a secure container to be processed in a lab.

Results should be sent to you via email 1-2 days after the test is processed.

