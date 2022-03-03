New COVID-19 testing site opens at Hillyard library

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Hillyard library.

The site will be operated by Curative and will offer tests with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Walk-up testing is available and appointments can be made ahead of time.

The site will be open on Fridays and Saturday s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The library is located at 4110 N Cook St.

