New COVID-19 testing site opens at Hillyard library

SPOKANE, Wash. –  A new COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Hillyard library. 

The site will be operated by Curative and will offer tests with no out-of-pocket costs to patients. 

Walk-up testing is available and appointments can be made ahead of time. 

The site will be open on Fridays and Saturday s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The library is located at 4110 N Cook St. 

