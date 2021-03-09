New construction breaks ground at Barker Road

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A $26 million project began at the Barker Road train intersection in Spokane Valley. It’s a hefty investment leading to long-term safety and economic benefits for the city.

“Anytime that we can bring a project like this to fruition that marries safety enhancements, as large as the safety enhancements that we’ll get out of this, with economic development, and it’s done in such a way that is competitive for grant applications and grant funding like this one was, it’s a very good project,” said Michael Gribner, the Regional Administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete, and there will be road closures during that time. An overpass will take drivers above the train traffic and through a roundabout at Trent Avenue. Getting cars away from trains was a major concern, as the intersection was failing state safety standards. Between 2012 and 2016 there were 17 crashes. This new project is hoping to alleviate some of those safety concerns.

“We expect, by and large, a significant reduction in crashes once we get this built and operating,” Gribner said.

While safety was a major concern, this project is also opening up doors for economic development in land ripe for industrial opportunities. The intersection sits on nearly 600 acres of usable land.

“We wanted to open up that land for development, and it has done just that,” said Ben Wick, the Mayor of Spokane Valley. “It’s definitely put a pressure on us for getting our projects done and advancing the infrastructure, but it’s great to see.”

Because of this project, the city can now welcome more businesses to the area, creating a safer intersection for the additional jobs coming to Spokane Valley. Preliminary data shows this project will save 162 minutes per day, on average, of gate-down time. In addition, the city estimates 9,800 new jobs will come to the Valley in the following years because of this project.

If you’re a driver in the area, officials have provided these maps to help you stay up to date with the road closures coming and what detours are available.

