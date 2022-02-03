New burger restaurant opening at old Wolffy’s location

FILE: Burger Photo by Yusuf Evli on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– A new restaurant is moving into the old Wolffy’s Hamburgers building.

It’s another burger joint called Frugals. On its website, it says its Spokane location is coming soon.

Frugals opened its first restaurant in Port Angeles, Washington, in June 1988. Over the years it has added locations all over the Northwest.

Its mission is to provide the highest quality product at the lowest possible rate, the best customer experience in the industry and respect for its employees, business partners and community.

You can find its menu online.

Wolffy’s is a 1950s style diner. It still has a location open in Airway Heights.

Editor’s note: The cheeseburger shown in this story is a file photo. It is not a Frugal burger.

