New brewery coming to Kendall Yards in early summer

by Will Wixey

Credit: Uprise Brewing Co.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new brewery is in the works for the Kendall Yards neighborhood.

The Union Brewing Company is opening Uprise Brewing Co., a new 6,500-square-foot location just steps away from the Centennial Trail. The brewing facility includes a 10-barrel system and an all-ages taproom with seating for more than 175 guests, a play area for kids, and a dog-friendly patio.

There will also have five studio Airbnbs available on site. It’s expected to open sometime early this summer.

The three local owners include brothers Brandon and Ryan Hare and Jonathan Sweatt, owner of The Flying Goat, Downriver Grill, and Republic Pi restaurants.

“Our mission at Uprise is not only to produce the highest quality food and beer, but also to create a space where everyone feels welcome and can come together around the table to eat, drink, play, and live,” Brandon said. “The word Uprise means ‘to stand up’ or ‘to come into view.’ Uprise is a verb, it is an action. We want to actively do our part to positively impact our community and city.”

Union Brewing has been years in the making and Jonathan, Brandon, and Ryan are thrilled to see their dreams become a reality in only a few short months.

“Seeing the construction of the building coming together has been surreal. Brandon and I have been planning on opening a brewery for over seven years now,” Ryan said. “We are all counting down the days until we can start brewing on site, and cannot wait to finally open up this space for Spokane.”

Check out the construction progress and updates from the team at Uprise on Instagram (@uprisebeer) or at their website (uprisebeer.com).

READ: No-Li, Spokane Quaranteam teaming up with Gonzaga men’s basketball team to give back

READ: Coeur d’Alene restaurant holding fundraiser for Ukraine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.