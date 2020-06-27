New Black Lives Matter mural takes shape in downtown Spokane

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new mural in downtown Spokane is taking shape in a big way.

The words ‘Black Lives Matter’ have been painted along a building at 244 West Maine. Employees at 14Four and 2Seven, a digital advertising company, volunteered their time and the canvas.

The mural is not done yet. 16 artists will each get to paint their own letter.

“We’ve had people coming by all day, taking selfies in front of it sign as we’ve been painting on it, driving by and honking, riding their bikes, so the community has been really behind it,” said Jeff Oswalt, the company’s president.

Artists interested in applying can click HERE.

