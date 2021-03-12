New bill seeks to fight wildfires proactively instead of reactively

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This week, the House in Washington voted unanimously in favor for a new bill committed to fighting wildfires in Washington.

Last year, over 800,000 acres were burned across the state. It’s an issue that Hilary Franz, Washington’s commissioner of public lands, says isn’t going to get better anytime soon.

“This is our new normal — catastrophic fire seasons, year after year,” Franz said. “The reality, though, this crisis is growing. We are not at the front end of the crisis. We are in the midst of the crisis, and the question is do we want it to get worse before we actually do something?”

Maria Castillo knows the effects firsthand. Her and her family survived the Malden wildfires last September, but their home of three years didn’t.

“It was devastating. It was like, pretty much the whole town was gone,” Castillo said.

After the destruction, they lived in a borrowed RV. Now, they’ve relocated to a new home after a local church raised money and purchased it for them. They moved in on January 30 but are still dealing with the aftereffects of losing memories they’ll never get back.

“We even have mementos of when we went to the coast for the first time together as a family just gone,” Castillo said.

HB 1168 looks to help the state combat these wildfires sooner rather than later, so families like the Castillo’s, don’t have to totally rebuild their lives. Here’s the bills main goals:

Giving more funding for resources that fight fires Restoring forests Building resilient communities that can protect themselves

Franz says the state’s already having to pay for these fires. This bill would just address the fires before the flames get out of control.

“We’re already paying for it. The question is whether we’re going to pay to react in the face of smoke and flames and take tax payer dollars and just throw it in the fires, or we’re going to pay up front,” Franz said. “If we invest up front in the wildfire response, forest restoration and community resilience, we will save taxpayer dollars and even maybe more importantly, we will truly save lives.”

If passed, it’ll cost the state $125 million every two years. Additionally, this bill seeks to provide resources for long-term goals the state has to fulfill the DNR’s 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan and Wildland Fire Prevention 10-Year Strategic Plan.

