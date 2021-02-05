New bill could require electric-only cars be sold in Washington

Alex Crescenti

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In a few years, you may only be able to buy a new car in Washington if it’s electric.

House Bill 1204, which was introduced by Democratic Representative Nicole Macri, would require all new cars sold or registered in Washington to be electric starting in 2030. If you have a gas powered car right now, or purchase one before 2030, you’ll be fine.

This bill out of Olympia claims it would create jobs and help the economy throughout the state. It also aims to reduce toxic fluids from cars that get onto roadways and wash out to the sea.

The number of electric vehicles in the United States has been rising. Ten years ago, there were fewer than 20,000 plug in electric vehicles sold. Now, 325,000 are sold every year. General Motors said on Wednesday they won’t even be making gas-powered cars by 2035.

