New app aims to pair private chefs with Inland Northwest foodies

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. – Private dining is about to change in the Inland Northwest.

A new app, launching later this month, seeks to bring together chefs and people who would like a one-of-a-kind in-home dining experience.

Bookoo Chef, a Spokane-based team of service industry and marketing professionals, is creating the app to revolutionize the way consumers eat at home in the post-COVID-19 landscape.

“The industry has changed so rapidly over the last few years,” said Matt Goodwin, owner of the Goodwin Group, “From the pivot to in-home dining during the initial lockdown to the fall out from the Great Resignation, the dining landscape has changed forever. But people still want the fine-dining experience, and Bookoo Chef offers a truly entertaining and amazing alternative.”

The group behind the app hopes it will provide a special experience for food-lovers, but also for chefs.

“No matter how much you love your craft, kitchen work is brutal. It means you’re away from your family five-plus nights a wek. With Bookoo, chefs can set their own availability, working only one night a month if they want,” said Justin O’Neill, private chef and enterprise account executive with Spiceology.

Bookoo Chef will launch its app and full website on March 15. More information can be found here.

