New all-inclusive playground opens in Riverfront Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — An all-inclusive playground opened in Riverfront Park on Friday.

The Providence Playscape sits along the Howard Street Promenade, just north of the orange bridge.

The park will give children more than 20 inclusive play elements, including swings for all abilities, music-making pieces and a sensory wall to help children with their visual, auditory and tactile processing.

The region’s first snowfall just added more fun to the official opening of @SpokaneParks first all-inclusive playground. A special thanks to @providence_phc for their partnership to make it possible! pic.twitter.com/1CBsH9pRax — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) October 23, 2020

“It’s important that we recognize what playgrounds like this actually do. Emotion and spiritual and physical health improves when people play,” said Peg Currie of Providence Health.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.