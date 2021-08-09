New ‘all-ages’ brewery opens in the Garland District

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new brewery in town in the Garland District — Garland Brew Werks!

It’s an all-ages brewery, serving more than just alcoholic beverages.

You can also order house-made root beer, beer brats and flatbreads.

The owners say they’re happy to be a part of the ever-growing Garland District in Spokane.

You can enjoy Garland Brew Werks every Wednesday through Sunday at 603 W. Garland Ave.

The brewery is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

For more information, follow the Garland Brew Werks Facebook page.

