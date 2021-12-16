New airline offers flights between Spokane and Reno, Tahoe
SPOKANE, Wash.– Pack your bags and get ready for a nonstop flight to Reno on aha!
ExpressJet Airlines powers aha! and is adding trips between Spokane and Reno starting Dec. 15. It’s offering flights three times a week.
It’s not called aha! because that’s what you’ll be saying when you come across the new trip option– it’s actually short for “air-hotel-adventure.”
“I want to thank aha! for making this investment in Spokane,” said Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt. “Reno is a strategic market for business and leisure travelers in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region, and this new service allows for a direct connection to the Intermountain West and the year-round entertainment and outdoor activities it offers.”
This is when you can catch a flight:
Traveling from Spokane:
Monday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m
Wednesday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m
Friday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m
Traveling from Reno-Tahoe:
Monday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.
Wednesday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.
Friday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.
You can check priced and book your ticket online.
While aha! is a budget-friendly airline, you will want to check on its baggage fees before you buy your ticket.
Here’s a look at those prices:
- One free personal item
- $30 for a carry-on bag
- $30 for your first checked bag
- $50 for your second checked bag
- $100 for any more than two bags
- $50 added to oversize/ overweight bags
You can find a complete breakdown of baggage costs here
