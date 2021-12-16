New airline offers flights between Spokane and Reno, Tahoe

aha! ERJ145 aircraft CREDIT: aha!, powered by ExpressJet

SPOKANE, Wash.– Pack your bags and get ready for a nonstop flight to Reno on aha!

ExpressJet Airlines powers aha! and is adding trips between Spokane and Reno starting Dec. 15. It’s offering flights three times a week.

It’s not called aha! because that’s what you’ll be saying when you come across the new trip option– it’s actually short for “air-hotel-adventure.”

“I want to thank aha! for making this investment in Spokane,” said Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt. “Reno is a strategic market for business and leisure travelers in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region, and this new service allows for a direct connection to the Intermountain West and the year-round entertainment and outdoor activities it offers.”

This is when you can catch a flight:

Traveling from Spokane:

Monday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m

Wednesday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m

Friday: Departs from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. Arrives in Reno-Tahoe at 6:34 p.m

Traveling from Reno-Tahoe:

Monday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.

Wednesday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.

Friday: Departs from Reno: 1:40 p.m. Arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m.

You can check priced and book your ticket online.

While aha! is a budget-friendly airline, you will want to check on its baggage fees before you buy your ticket.

Here’s a look at those prices:

One free personal item

$30 for a carry-on bag

$30 for your first checked bag

$50 for your second checked bag

$100 for any more than two bags

$50 added to oversize/ overweight bags

You can find a complete breakdown of baggage costs here

