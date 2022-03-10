New airline connecting Spokane to southern California coming in May

CREDIT: Avelo Airlines

SPOKANE, Wash.– A new airline coming to Spokane will make it easy to book a trip somewhere sunny.

Avelo Airlines announced it was adding a nonstop flight service from Spokane International Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport in southern California.

The flights start on May 25 and will take off on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You can book one-way flights now for $69.

You can find more information and look at flights on the Avelo Airlines website.

Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop flights from Spokane International to Burbank, CA starting May 25th. pic.twitter.com/PBiytRpitF — Vanessa Perez (@VanessaKXLY4) March 10, 2022

