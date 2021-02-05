New addition to Spokane Co. Jail hopes to speed up operations, slow COVID spread

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic is changing everything, even how people get booked into jail.

To keep people spaced apart, the Spokane County Jail is taking some of that process into a whole new building.

The new Intake and Release Center will streamline how people handle certain offenses and free up space for law enforcement. When it gets too crowded, officers sometimes have to wait at least an hour to book someone.

“It’ll help save off some of the traffic that would normally go to the jail. Reduce the risk of COVID coming into the jail and isolate it into one area,” said Director Mike Sparber.

People with low-level crimes, like trespassing or maybe a traffic warrant, can be booked and released at the center instead of the jail. Sparber says it will decrease the chance of bringing COVID inside.

“There’s a lot of folks in there,” said Sparber. “It can have up to 15 people in the booking area and when you run this individual out, of course the risk for COVID goes up.”

Only two-three corrections officers will be in the new facility. About five people being booked will also be inside all at once.

Sometimes when it gets too crowded at the jail, Sparber says this is called “red light status.”

“When the booking area gets too populated with offenders, we actually have to clear it out first before we let the next batch in,” said Sparber.

So how does it work? A person can either come in with an appointment or be brought in by an officer. If they’re brought in by an officer, the person will be escorted to lockers on the side of the building.

“The law enforcement officer will take the property from the offender,” Sparber explained. “It’ll be there for when they leave.”

When they get to the door, someone will come and perform a health screening. It includes a COVID-19 screening. Once this is done, they will come inside and a corrections officer will pat down the person.

The officer who brought in the person will be free to go. The quick turnaround for the officer is one of the many goals Sparber wants to achieve with the new facility. One Spokane officer told 4 News Now he’s had to wait almost two hours to book someone at the jail.

Once they’re cleared, the person will get their mugshot taken, fingerprints scanned and it’ll be sent to the system.

“The officer assigned over there will be doing the booking process and once he’s completed doing the booking process, they’re on their way and right now we’re averaging approximately 8-10 minutes a booking.”

This would typically take about 20 minutes at the jail, depending on how busy it is.

The center will also offer the option for people to meet with a Peer Navigator, who can hook them up with some resources or things like clothes and hygiene products.

“If they volunteer to take part, it would be a broader, robust look at the services they need to be successful,” said Sparber.

Sparber said this type of service tends to reduce recidivism and people are more likely to show up for a court appearance.

The center is open from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This time was chosen to work around when the courts are available to see people.

The jail is working on offering the ability for people to have their court appearance right then and there at the facility instead of having to come back if they went to the jail to be booked and released.

“They would sit before a judge,” said Sparber. “They would hear the case and the judge could make a determination right then on what they need to do.”

Last Wednesday, the center opened up. Since then, it’s served 20 people. The center is only a three-month pilot program, though Sparber hopes it’s successful enough to keep around.

The Board of County Commissioners approved $800,000 in CARES Act money to move forward with this program. However, this doesn’t cover the entire cost of the program. 4 News Now has requested the total amount from the County.

