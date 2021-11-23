New accommodations made for 5 vaccine-exempt Spokane firefighters

by Erin Robinson

Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five City of Spokane firefighters with COVID vaccine exemptions are returning to work.

New accommodations have been found for these five people in the dispatch center and a sixth is possible, according to City Spokesman Brian Coddington.

All firefighters were required to get vaccinated by October 18 per the state’s employee vaccine mandate. At that time, they needed to be two weeks post-last dose or have filed an exemption and gotten it approved.

There were 52 firefighters who received exemptions; 50 of those were religious, while two were medical exemptions.

By the time of the deadline, 20 firefighters left their positions. Four either retired or resigned, while 16 were laid off in good standing.

Coddington said the remaining 32 employees provided proof of vaccination by the deadline or exercised the option to take more time to provide proof.

READ: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 vaccine by Biden’s deadline, official says

READ: How to book an appointment for your COVID-19 booster

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.