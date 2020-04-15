Networks worldwide to host ‘One World: Together at Home’

The world’s broadcast networks are teaming up with the World Health Organization to host ‘One World: Together at Home,’ a historic, global event to unite the world and celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers.

The show kicks off on April 18, and will share heartwarming and inspiring stories from the COVID-19 response.

Appearances on the show will be curated by Lady Gaga, and the show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Guest appearances will include Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Camila Cabello, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen Degeneres, Elton John, Idris & Sabrina Elba, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and so many more!

You can watch or listen in on TV and radio from 5-7 p.m., or stream it from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 18.

The show can be streamed from most services, and will be broadcast across ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC and most other stations and networks.

