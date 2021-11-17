Nespelem woman sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for killing man on Colville Reservation

by Erin Robinson

Rania Kaur. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Nespelem woman will spend six and a half years in prison for shooting and killing a man on the Colville Reservation last year.

Maddesyn George admitted to killing Kristopher Graber, though she says she did so in self-defense.

George claims Graber sexually assaulted her the day before the shooting and that she was afraid for her life, though the assault was not reported until after he died.

Earlier this year, George pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute.

According to court documents, George stole money and drugs from Graber, then took his gun while he was sleeping. The next day, she came back to a friend’s house on the reservation and Graber was looking for her, the document said.

Witnesses said he was confronting her for stealing his drugs, a gun and cash.

In court in October, George said Graber came up to her car and asked for his stuff back. That’s when she grabbed his gun and shot him through the closed car window. Investigators said Graber only had a cigarette in his hand.

Throughout her case, supporters have argued that George’s charges be dropped because of the alleged sexual assault.

George faced up to 17 years in prison, but will instead spend six a half years in federal custody.

