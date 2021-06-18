Neon Nights Dine and Drive event raising money to ‘Light Up Garland’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Neon Nights Dine and Drive fundraiser is back for a second year.

The event is organized by MoPar Ministries, a local car club here in Spokane that does car cruises for charity.

On Saturday, June 19 from 5-10 p.m., MoPar Ministries will lead a classic car cruise through the Garland District, and the public is welcome to bring a lawn chair to watch or join in the cruise!

The evening in the Garland District also includes dessert at Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle and dinner at Ferguson’s Cafe to celebrate the restaurant’s 80th birthday.

You can purchase a commemorative t-shirt for $25 and the dinner anThe ed dessert package is $25, as well.

In 2020, the event was created to raise money for businesses in the Garland District that were struggling during the pandemic. This year, all proceeds will go to help the Garland Business District with a ‘Light Up Garland’ fund. This would pay for lights to decorate the trees up and down the streets in the Garland District.

MoPar Ministries says the community really showed up last year to help local businesses.

They hope people will attend this year to celebrate making it through last year and finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

For more information, see the official Neon Nights Dine and Drive event page.

