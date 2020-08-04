Neighbors jump in to help family displaced by South Hill apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 5-year-old girl is being praised for her quick thinking by telling her dad she smelled smoke.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Spokane Fire rushed to the Maple Manor apartment complex. According to the mother of the child, her daughter smelled smoke. She told her dad and they found smoke coming from the bathroom. They quickly got out and the rest of the building evacuated.

The apartment was quickly engulfed in flames. Several other units had smoke and water damage, leaving 20 people displaced.

A witness captured this video of the fire. Flames were shooting out of the third floor apartment pic.twitter.com/tnnJMA8unH — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 3, 2020

The family had just moved into the apartment two days ago. They didn’t have a chance to meet their neighbors, but they still jumped in to help without hesitation.

“Right here, this whole entire block is its one community,” said Danielle Wheeler, who lives right behind the complex. “We’re always barbecuing for all of our neighbors and stuff, so we like to help out and I loved being able to jump up and get in the middle and help everybody. ”

Wheeler brought the little girl some clothes, cereal and comfort. She said she endured a house fire, so knew what it was like to be in their shoes. Having everything and now, nothing.

Spokane Fire has not yet determined the cause of the fire. The Red Cross was called in to help.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

