‘Neighbors Drive 25’: New program promotes pedestrian, traffic safety

by Will Wixey

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is encouraging local homeowners to practice pedestrian and traffic safety.

The “Neighbors Drive 25” program is giving out bright yellow signs for people to display outside their homes, advising drivers to pay attention to their speeds.

The signs read “Neighbors Drive 25” to remind drivers that the speed limit is 25 mph in neighborhoods, along with it also being 20 mph in school zones,and 30 on arterial roads, unless otherwise posted.

The program also focuses on pedestrian safety. It encourages pedestrians to cross the street on a “walk” signal, and for drivers to stop at crosswalks.

“This marks an incredible opportunity for residents to help make Spokane neighborhoods safer and more livable,” said Patrick Striker, executive director of Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Shops.

There were a total of 122 collisions involving pedestrians in Spokane County between 2018 and 2020. Almost 80 percent of them resulted in serious injury, and 20 percent resulted in death. “Neighbors Drive 25” hopes to greatly reduce this number in the future.

The program kicks off on March 24 at 9:30 a.m. at COPS Neva-Wood, 4705 N. Addison St.

