Neighbors come together to aid in storm cleanup at North Spokane home

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Trees toppled onto houses in Spokane County on Wednesday. One family was home when a tree crashed through their North Spokane house.

Rick Hedquist got a call from the family’s neighbor, asking if he could help get rid of the tree. They’d been hard at work since 7 a.m.

Even in the dark, that cleaning didn’t stop.

Hedquist says he couldn’t believe how large the tree was, and he’s very thankful no one was hurt.

Though he’s lived in Spokane for 60 years, things like this still surprise him. If your yard also needs to be cleaned of tree debris, you can bring it to the Waste to Energy Facility for free starting Friday.

