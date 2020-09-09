Neighbors angry over ‘dangerous’ tree that fell in South Hill neighborhood

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those strong winds yesterday caused a lot of damage across the region.

It downed trees and power lines across Spokane. In one neighborhood, it knocked down a tree residents knew was a problem for years. They reached out to 4 News Now for answers.

“What happened yesterday was that my worst fear came to light,” said Jim Reierson, South Hill resident.

Downed trees and power lines at 28th and Grand bring back memories.

“There were approximately five to six trees that broke in half on different parts of the property,” said Reierson.

That was during windstorm in 2015. On Monday, just one tree fell on his property.

However, Reierson says that tree should have been removed a long time ago.

“I noticed that tree was leaning towards this side of the street. I walked around to look at it and it looked dangerous,” he said.

He’s not the only one who noticed. His neighbor across the street was also concerned.

“She was willing to pay for the tree being cut down and also put a new tree in,” Reierson said.

He says the city refused, saying it was a city right of way and that it didn’t pose a threat.

“Basically said there’s nothing wrong with the tree. It’s leaning, but it’s still safe,” said Reierson.

Monday afternoon proved otherwise, when that same tree that was considered safe came down, barely missing his home.

Now, Reierson has questions about the city’s policy.

“What’s the criteria other than just, ‘We want trees?’,” he asked.

We took his question to Urban Forester Katie Kosanke with Spokane Parks and Recreation.

“Our staff did asses it and found that the risk rating for the tree was very low,” Kosanke said.

She says the tree falling Monday had to do with the direction the wind was coming from.

“Winds especially from the north can be damaging, which we believe caused the tree to be wind thrown,” said Kosanke.

Regardless, Reierson isn’t convinced.

“This whole tree was down in the yard within five seconds,” he said.

He says he’s lucky those five seconds didn’t cost him his life.

If you have a tree in your neighborhood that you’d like the city to look at, you can call the Parks Department and Urban Forestry’s main line at 363-5495. You can also send an e-mail to spokaneurbanforestry@spokanecity.org.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.