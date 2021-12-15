Negotiations underway about which USL team will be moving to Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Negotiations are still underway about which United Soccer League team will be moving to Spokane.

On Tuesday, there was a discussion about the Seattle Sounders moving a farm team in, but the committee chose to stick with a USL team.

The USL announced in June that it plans to bring a women’s soccer team to the Lilac City. The team will compete in the W league and play at the downtown stadium owned by Spokane Public Schools.

Cindy Wendle, who serves as president of the United Soccer League to Spokane, teased a big announcement of their own, planned for Wednesday.

