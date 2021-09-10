Needed rain then a cooler, drier weekend – Mark

A rainy Friday is in store!

Her are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Showers are on the way this afternoon

We’ll see that rain continue tonight

A cooler and dry weekend is ahead

A cool down comes next weekend

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – mostly 70s, then we dip into the 60s this evening.

We’re expecting about a half an inch of rain. It will continue into Saturday morning, then we will have sunshine and cool 70s for the next several days. Partly cloudy skies expected all of week.