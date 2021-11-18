Need your COVID vaccine card? The Washington Dept. of Health can send it straight to your phone

OLYMPIA, Wash. – More people are getting vaccinated and more places are requiring proof of it.

Instead of having to carry around a vaccine card and risk losing it, the Washington Department of Health is rolling out what’s called “WA Verify.” It’s a system that will allow people to put their information in and get a QR code with their COVID-19 immunization record by email or phone. This will then allow event organizers or business owners to scan it to see a person’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination. It will show your name, date of birth, which vaccine you received and when.

DOH says it’s working with businesses with rolling this out and helping them access it. The department says these QR codes can only be scanned and read by a SMART Health Card-compliant device.

You can screenshot or save your digital vaccine card, too.

“This is for community members that can use it, they want to provide a digital version of their vaccine verification,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington’s Secretary of Health. “It’s not the only option, but it is an option. You can certainly still have your paper card and you have other ways of showing your verification.”

The department is working with an organization called The Commons Project to roll it out.

“We have reviewed and feel comfortable. It’s a private option that allows privacy for the consumer but also handles the business side and allows them to do the verification in a quick and easy way,” said Les Becker, the deputy secretary of innovation for DOH.

If you receive additional or booster doses, it will not reflect in the digital verification record right away. DOH says you have to sign up to get a new QR code. It generally takes three to seven days for a new dose to show up in the immunization registry.

As far as information remaining private, DOH says when you sign up to get your QR code, a PIN you create yourself will be needed to access it.

According to the DOH FAQ about WA Verify, a parent can have separate links for each verification for children if they use the same number or email to sign up with.

You can scan the QR code below to get started below or click here.

As of November 15, Governor Jay Inslee required all events with more than 1,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors to either require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

All restaurants in King County require people to be vaccinated to dine-in, too. A handful of restaurants in Spokane are now requiring it.

